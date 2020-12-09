SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.30-6.70 for the period. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-7.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.62.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.90%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

