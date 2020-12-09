Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.44–0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $378-379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.75 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.13) EPS.

NYSE SMAR opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.73.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $45,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $585,145.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,762.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 783,608 shares of company stock worth $39,972,754. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.