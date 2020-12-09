Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.15–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $102-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.5 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.44–0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.73.

Shares of SMAR opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $585,145.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,762.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $45,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock worth $39,972,754. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

