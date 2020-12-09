Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.15)-($0.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $102-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.47 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.44–0.42 EPS.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.73.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $585,145.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,762.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $8,147,784.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486,212 shares in the company, valued at $223,368,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,608 shares of company stock worth $39,972,754 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

