Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Holdings Boosted by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 482,338 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after buying an additional 1,874,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 319.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 138,783 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $3,661,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,303,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,453,079.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,055,586 shares of company stock valued at $61,340,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

