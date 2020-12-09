Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 420,142 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 225.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 420,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.27% of The Wendy’s worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,308,000 after buying an additional 2,787,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 5,941.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after buying an additional 2,134,738 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 12,991.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after purchasing an additional 759,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after purchasing an additional 653,505 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

