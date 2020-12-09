Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 140.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,757 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Dover worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

