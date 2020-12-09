Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,885,170. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.01.

TSLA stock opened at $649.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.78 and a 200-day moving average of $355.22. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $651.28. The company has a market capitalization of $616.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.40, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

