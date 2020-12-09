Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,911 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of Service Co. International worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,699,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,769,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,749,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,959,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Service Co. International by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Service Co. International by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,170,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172,430 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,738,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,549 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

