Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 208,764 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,764 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 30.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

