Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 61,100 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after purchasing an additional 247,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

