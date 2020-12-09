Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 68,408 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

JBHT stock opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.