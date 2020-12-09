Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $6,903,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,915 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $53,149,211. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $306.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.36. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $307.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

