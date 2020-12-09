Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1,543.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

