Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,057,047 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057,047 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.26% of Under Armour worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,561,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 632.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,842 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

NYSE:UAA opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

