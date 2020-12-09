SQZ Biotechnologies’ (NYSE:SQZ) Quiet Period Will End on December 9th

SQZ Biotechnologies’ (NYSE:SQZ) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 9th. SQZ Biotechnologies had issued 4,411,765 shares in its initial public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $70,588,240 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During SQZ Biotechnologies’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.