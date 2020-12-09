State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 19,672 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $198.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

