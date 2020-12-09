State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 28,714 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

