State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 64,711 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,711 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,108 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.