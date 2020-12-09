State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 120,129 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,129 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.4% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 134.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 205,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,078,289.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,898,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

