State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 40,000 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.42% of Highwoods Properties worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.