State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 601,530 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 259.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 833,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 601,530 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.21% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:COG opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.