State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 63,382 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,382 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,283 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 153.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,794,000 after acquiring an additional 92,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.