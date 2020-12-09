State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 83,994 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.57.

NYSE:WHR opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

