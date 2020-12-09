State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 83,994 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $17,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.57.

NYSE:WHR opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average of $167.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

