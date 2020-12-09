State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $133.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

