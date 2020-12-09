State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,240. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.