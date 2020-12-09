State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,657 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,278 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,969,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,382 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.43 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

