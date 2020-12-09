State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,212 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 833.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 610,352 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 223.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

