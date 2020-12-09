State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Teleflex worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,941. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

TFX stock opened at $382.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.72. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

