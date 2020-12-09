State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 154,869 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

