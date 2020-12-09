State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 412,812 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $27,897,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.84.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.