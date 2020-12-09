State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 487.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,246 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.28% of Perrigo worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,156,000 after purchasing an additional 949,794 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 253.7% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 21.5% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,568,000 after acquiring an additional 488,364 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 41.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 841,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 336.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 230,604 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

