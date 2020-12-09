State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $11.47 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

NYSE FBHS opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.