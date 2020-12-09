State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $11.57 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1,229.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 179,362 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.27% of PVH worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,802,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after acquiring an additional 170,735 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $168,872.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,856 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $168,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,804 shares of company stock valued at $38,004,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.