State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $11.73 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

