State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $13.66 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,094 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of The Kroger worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 103.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

