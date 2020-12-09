State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,281,027 shares of company stock valued at $557,399,722 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $248.48 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 151.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

