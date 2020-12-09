State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $14.15 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.22% of Regency Centers worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,994 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 121,864.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 881,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 361.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 830,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 650,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Regency Centers by 7.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,948,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,124,000 after purchasing an additional 345,940 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.77.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $196,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

