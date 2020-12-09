State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $14.20 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 183.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT stock opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

