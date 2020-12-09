State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.16% of UDR worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,205 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.1% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,194,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 276.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 786,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,653,000 after acquiring an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

