State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $15.41 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 771,590 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 188.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.9% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 203.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 66,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 293.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 147,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 109,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,077,951.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,435.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,426. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

