State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $15.48 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.08.

NYSE:MCO opened at $278.81 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

