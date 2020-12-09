State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $278.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.98 and its 200 day moving average is $280.47. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.08.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

