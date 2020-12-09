State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $18.83 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,914 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $695.28 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $742.62 and its 200-day moving average is $743.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,019. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

