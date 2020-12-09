State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $19.88 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,032 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $301.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.22 and its 200-day moving average is $212.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $303.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

