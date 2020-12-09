State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,831 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

