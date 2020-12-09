State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

