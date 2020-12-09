State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $18,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after acquiring an additional 138,802 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

