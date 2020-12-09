State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CME Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,341 shares of company stock worth $1,735,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $183.38 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

